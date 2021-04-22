ABQ BioPark to get an animal ambassador

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The BioPark is training up a new team member to help the public learn more about species at the zoo. Asher the Fox was born on Earth Day last year and now his keepers are getting him ready to serve as an ambassador animal. His job will be to interact with the public and support zoo staff as they teach about species in his native environment.

To do that, keepers are spending lots of time in his habitat. “This is important for him to help socialize him, so he can get used to people and being around them so when he goes out to meet members of the public, he’s not afraid or scared,” said BioPark Education Coordinator Jessica.

When Asher is ready, visitors may see him on walks around the zoo with his keepers.