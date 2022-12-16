ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of year again! The Albuquerque Biopark is once again revealing which animals were nice or naughty in 2022.

The first one for 2022 is one of the zoo’s education ambassador animals: Calloway, who is an armadillo.

Calloway made the nice list because he loves every person he meets. He especially enjoys his enrichment toys, like his bright green ball.

A naughty list resident is Kailash, who is a snow leopard. Kailash likes to splash his water bucket regardless of what might get wet nearby, like zookeepers.

Over the next week, the Biopark will update its naughty or nice list on Facebook. The park has shared the list since 2019.