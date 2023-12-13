ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Christmas is almost here and the ABQ BioPark is helping Santa check his naughty and nice list. Wednesday, the BioPark started posting the animals that have made its annual “naughty or nice list” on Facebook. Two rhinos made the nice list for the second year in a row. They say Chopper showed good manners when he shared his birthday present enrichment box. Bertha was also a “super good girl” this year. They say she cooperated with the veterinary staff during an eye issue earlier this year.

At the top of the naughty list is the repeat offender Sheila the crested cockatoo. This is the fourth year in a row that he’s made the naughty list. According to the BioPark, Sheila threw his and his neighbors’ food bowls on the ground when he felt he was not getting enough attention. He also has decided to start flying at new staff’s heads, running at their feet and biting their shoes, or reaching his foot through his cage to grab them.

This is the first of the lists. The ABQ BioPark will be releasing more animals that made the list ahead of Christmas.