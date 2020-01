ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Staff at the Albuquerque BioPark is helping animal research on the Ivory Coast.

Five workers spent two weeks there, working with a zoo to gather information on crocodiles, sea turtles and pangolins. They collected blood samples, tracked the animals’ movements, and searched for evidence of poaching.

They also looked into a proposal to build a national park in the area. It’s the eighth trip BioPark staff has made to the Ivory Coast.