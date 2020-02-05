ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has announced registration is now open for spring break camps. Children in grades 2 through 6 will get the opportunity to experience a world of animals and plants through hands-on learning, stories, games, keeper chats, animal encounters and much more.

The camps are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily starting March 30 to April 3. Camp themes will include Spring Water Journey at the Aquarium, Spring Wildlife Safari at the Zoo, Spring Outdoor Adventure at Tingley Beach, and Spring Green Connection.

“Spring break camps are a great way to get children engaged with the natural world through hands-on, fun learning experiences at our four facilities,” said ABQ BioPark Curator of Education Cheri Vogel in a press release. “The experiences offered at camp create life-long memories for campers.”

Camps cost $50 per child or $250 to attend the whole week. Members of the New Mexico BioPark Society members will receive a 10% discount. For more information, click here.