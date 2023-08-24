ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark is wishing a very happy birthday to its ten-year-old Komodo dragon “Indah” and taking the opportunity to let the public learn more about her species. The world’s largest lizard was listed as endangered in 2021 and has the smallest range of any large predator.

Indah got a special carnivore-approved meal as staff escorted her out of the reptile house to explore the zoo grounds. Indah’s training and weekly walks are part of the “Biopark Connections” program to give the public a closer look at the species housed there.