ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark welcomed two Coconut Lorikeet chicks this summer and the public is now getting its first look at them. Biopark officials say Lorikeet parents are very protective of their nests. They continue to sit on them to regulate their body temperatures since chicks are born bald. The parents also spend their time feeding their young.

They don’t leave the nest until they are 50-60 days old. A DNA test will soon be performed to determine the sex of the chicks.