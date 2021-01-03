ABQ BioPark showcases their best social media posts for 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is giving us fun memories from 2020 to look back on. The BioPark is sharing its top-performing video posts of the past year.

That list includes the births of hyena cubs back in April, penguins enjoying bubbles in the popular Penguin Chill exhibit, and Asian elephants Thorn and Jasmine enjoying their enrichment activities. More photos and videos can be found on the BioPark’s Twitter account.

