ABQ BioPark showcases their best social media posts for 2020

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is giving us fun memories from 2020 to look back on. The BioPark is sharing its top-performing video posts of the past year.

🌟 We're counting down our top-performing posts of 2020- #6 🌟Spotted Hyena Birth (🔊 Sound on!)

Spotted hyena cubs were born on April 30 to mother Smilla and father Dubu. #ABQBioPark pic.twitter.com/5bkDEWdBOw — ABQ BioPark (@abqbiopark) December 31, 2020

That list includes the births of hyena cubs back in April, penguins enjoying bubbles in the popular Penguin Chill exhibit, and Asian elephants Thorn and Jasmine enjoying their enrichment activities. More photos and videos can be found on the BioPark’s Twitter account.

