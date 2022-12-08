ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Exciting news from the Biopark! The Albuquerque Biopark released an update on two bird offspring.

Back in July, lorikeets Gru and Tweedledum had two baby chicks. The Biopark said the two Lorikeet chicks are girls.

Why’s that news? Well, males and females of that species are not distinguishable by sight. This means a DNA test had to be performed to know the sex of the two birds.

According to keepers, Zuzu and Petals were selected as their names. They are still hanging around mom and dad but slowly coming into their independence.