ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is holding an event for local couples. It’ll take place the Saturday before Valentine’s Day.

The event is called “That’s A Moray!” It’ll feature drinks, a dinner, and a guided tour of the aquarium.

The dinner and tour take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on February 11. Tickets cost $160 per couple and include the activities listed above.

The event is exclusively for adults. Further questions about the event can be directed to BioPark at biopark@cabq.gov or 505-848-7180.