ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There has been an unexpected death at the BioPark. Genade the Hartmann’s mountain zebra was found dead last week.

Zoo staff says she was acting normally and seen eating around 2 p.m. on February 15 but was found dead two hours later. The BioPark has performed a necropsy however, no obvious cause of death was found.

Genade arrived at the zoo with fellow female zebra Eerste in 2016 when she was just one year old.