ABQ BioPark says goodbye to Malayan tiger, welcomes his brother

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark announced on Friday that Penari the Malayan tiger was transferred to the Bronx Zoo earlier this week. His brother, Bunga, arrived the same day via the Dickerson Park Zoo in Missouri. Both moves are part of the Species Survival Plan.

BioPark officials say Penari came to Albuquerque in February of 2017. Both he and Bunga were born in 2011 in West Palm Beach, Florida and moved to the Jacksonville Zoo in 2013.

The Malayan tiger is a subspecies that is currently classified as critically endangered with fewer than 200 in the wild. The tiger inhabits the southern and central parts of the Malay Peninsula in Southeast Asia.

Officials say moves like this help maintain a sustainable, genetically diverse tiger population and raise awareness about the tiger’s situation. There are currently only 51 Malayan tigers in the Species Survival Plan.