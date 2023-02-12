ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is giving the public an update on their penguin chick. Zoo staff said the chick is very happy and healthy.
The little bird has recently started swimming lessons with its parents. They said it’s slowly getting the hang of things, learning it can float in the water and safely get itself out.
Story continues below:
- Crime: Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day
- Sports: Super Bowl rushing record held by New Mexico native for 35 years
- Trending: Forensic geologist, researcher come to New Mexico to investigate mystery stones
- Albuquerque: Walmart to close Albuquerque store in March
The zoo still does not know if the chick is a boy or girl but hopefully, they will find out soon. They hope to have the penguin out for public viewing in a few weeks.