ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is giving the public an update on their penguin chick. Zoo staff said the chick is very happy and healthy.

The little bird has recently started swimming lessons with its parents. They said it’s slowly getting the hang of things, learning it can float in the water and safely get itself out.

The zoo still does not know if the chick is a boy or girl but hopefully, they will find out soon. They hope to have the penguin out for public viewing in a few weeks.