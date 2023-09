ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is getting the penguins ready for nesting season. Zookeepers added tires to the Penguin Chill exhibit for the Macaroni and Gentoo penguins. They hope the birds will use them as nurseries and hatch new chicks.

The tires keep the rocks together and prevent them from getting moved which ensures chicks stay safely inside. The Biopark welcomed its first penguin chick last December.