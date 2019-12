ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Turns out, Santa isn’t the only one with a naughty or nice list. The BioPark does as well.

This week, the BioPark is tweeting which animals have been on their best behavior this year, and which ones have not. Hector the Condor made the nice list because he likes to put on displays for his keepers.

However, Betty the penguin made the naughty list for stealing food from other penguins. Naughty Naira the giraffe is known for trying to steal the zookeepers’ radios.