ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After losing three elephants to the same disease at the Albuquerque BioPark, the zoo is moving forward with building what they hope is a new line of defense: a special lab that should help them catch the common, deadly virus sooner.

The elephant exhibit at the ABQ BioPark is one of the zoo’s biggest attractions. “They’re a huge draw. They’re very popular with our guests just watching their interactions. Their interactions with our animal care staff to do training and enrichment sessions with them, I know they’re a big draw,” said Dr. Carol Bradford, D.V.M., DACZM, senior veterinarian at the BioPark.

However, the Albuquerque zoo’s elephants have not been immune to tragedy. In 2015, beloved five-year-old elephant calf Daizy tested positive for Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpesvirus, or EEHV, and died just days later.

Then, in 2021, history repeated itself when three-year-old elephant calf Thorn tested positive for the virus and then died on Christmas Day.

Just three days after that, eight-year-old elephant calf Jazmine also tested positive and died shortly after the new year.

“We were treating the calves round the clock. It took a heavy toll on veterinary staff, on elephant staff and really all of the staff here at the BioPark as well as the community. Everybody was very attached to those animals,” Bradford said.

“We did many treatments, days and nights of treating the animals and it was absolutely devastating when they could not be saved,” Bradford said.

Now, the zoo is taking some extraordinary steps to make sure they’re able to better diagnose and treat this disease: they’ve begun construction on a new EEHV testing lab.

“Herpesvirus in Asian Elephants presents oftentimes in young animals; animals from two to eight years old are the most susceptible,” Bradford said, “Unfortunately, it’s the number one cause of death in young Asian Elephants.”

“So, the BioPark has worked very hard over the years to get this lab up and started so that we can provide rapid testing and also to monitor the flow of herpesvirus within our adult elephants, cause that’s going to provide really important information to be able to try to predict as best we can if and when the virus might hit a youngster,” Bradford said.

Currently, the BioPark sends their tests to Washington, D.C., which can take days to get results back. The addition of this specialized lab will make the BioPark the eighth zoo in the nation to have a lab like it, and it’ll mean test results for the elephants much sooner.

“One thing that we do is test daily when an animal becomes sick, we’re testing for viremia or the level of virus in the animal’s bloodstream; so we can modify our treatments depending on the level,” Bradford said, “What we had done with the calves is test their blood daily if not twice daily to look for viremia and having an onsite lab will get us those results that much faster.”

“We certainly can’t prevent it from occurring but we’re going to do our very best to care for the animals that are here and also to remember the legacy and the lives of the calves that were lost,” Bradford said.

The total expected cost to build and set up the lab is $242,896. However, a spokesperson for the BioPark says the New Mexico BioPark Society has raised $315,000 in donations to date. They tell News 13 that the additional funds raised will go towards equipment and operating costs. The testing lab will create a new lab technician position at the park. Funding for the lab also comes from Albuquerque’s Gross Receipts Tax (GRT.)

The BioPark hopes to have the lab up and running within the next few months. They also hope to expand the lab’s capabilities within the next three years to be able to test for other diseases as well, like COVID-19.

They also hope to become a regional resource for accredited zoos and animal care experts in the Southwest, being able to provide quicker response times for these tests.