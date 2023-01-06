ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark shared a positive update about their newest penguin chick. However, they said the baby is not ready for its public debut just yet.

The parents are still teaching the baby the ropes behind the scenes. Even so, the zoo said the baby is healthy and growing quickly.

Friday, zoo keepers weighed the baby in at nearly 8 pounds. It’s been doubling in weight every two weeks, right on track.

If that continues, zoo officials said it won’t be long until you see the chick with the rest of the family.