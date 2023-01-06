ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark shared a positive update about their newest penguin chick. However, they said the baby is not ready for its public debut just yet.
The parents are still teaching the baby the ropes behind the scenes. Even so, the zoo said the baby is healthy and growing quickly.
Friday, zoo keepers weighed the baby in at nearly 8 pounds. It’s been doubling in weight every two weeks, right on track.
Story continues below:
- Legislature: Traffic camera tickets would be misdemeanors and affect licenses, insurance under proposed House bill
- Albuquerque: How much have lawsuits against police cost Albuquerque taxpayers?
- Crime: Police investigate shootings at homes, offices of Albuquerque elected officials
- New Mexico: More chihuahuas surface after van crash near Vaughn
If that continues, zoo officials said it won’t be long until you see the chick with the rest of the family.