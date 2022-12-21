ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — A penguin hatchling is growing up fast! The Albuquerque BioPark said the baby penguin has tripled its weight since the 10-day checkup.

The Albuquerque BioPark’s new penguin looks less like a chick each day. It is currently 3.5 pounds and is making room for its waterproof feathers.

The penguin hatched on November 22, 2022, and was the firstborn since the penguin chill exhibit opened back up in 2019.

The penguin is ready for swimming lessons and will live behind the scene for a few more weeks until it is prepared to be introduced to the large main pool.