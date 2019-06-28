ABQ BioPark participates in Plastic Free EcoChallenge during July

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- In just a few days, the ABQ BioPark will say goodbye to plastics and they’re hoping you will too. For the entire month, the BioPark will join in on a nationwide campaign aimed at helping the environment.

It’s a Plastic Free EcoChallenge that anyone can participate in an effort to shift away from plastic dependency. Participants earn points by bringing your own utensils to restaurants or asking for no straw.

Points earned are added up as participants race for the top of the leaderboard. The challenge runs from July 1 to July 31, 2019.

