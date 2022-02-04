ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is hosting an “on the rocks” event. It’ll be an adult happy hour where people can graze on appetizers and have cocktails at the penguin and reptile exhibit.

People will also be able to chat with reptile and penguin keepers. There will be several activities. ABQ BioPark on the Rocks: Beaks & Fangs will be on February 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.