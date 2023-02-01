ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – During Spring Break, the Biopark will be hosting a camp for kids. It will be open for the age groups from second grade to sixth grade.

The kids will explore the zoo, botanic gardens, aquarium, and Tingley Beach.

Registration fee is $55 per day and will start on March 20 through 24. Parents are asked to arrive by 8:15 in the morning and pick up their kids at 4 p.m.

To register or learn more, visit this website.