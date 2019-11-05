ABQ BioPark offers $1 admission to military personnel on Veterans Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Veterans Day, the ABQ BioPark will be honoring military personnel with a special offer.

Veterans, active military personnel, and their families will be able to visit the zoo, aquarium, or Botanic Garden for $1 admission on Monday, November 11. Up to five family members may gain $1 admission and must be accompanied by a veteran or active military personnel who must present a valid military ID.

Special admission is for one ABQ BioPark facility only and does not include BioPark combo tickets.

