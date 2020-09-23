ABQ BioPark offering after-school youth camps this fall

A zookeeper talks at the hippo exhibit during a summer 2020 camp at the ABQ BioPark Zoo. (courtesy ABQ BioPark)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You can supplement your children’s education this fall with after-school camps at the ABQ BioPark. The BioPark will have camp options for 2nd through 6th grade that will focus on plant and animal topics such as the mysteries of marine life at the Aquarium, the importance of plants and pollinators at the Botanic Garden, and learning more about the wildest species on Earth at the Zoo.

Each camp will run from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays and the price is $125 per student for a two week session. To keep students and staff safe, Camp BioPark has several safety measures in place and will require all attendees and staff to wear masks, and each class will have no more than five students.

Additionally, campers will spend the majority of their time participating in outdoor activities like visiting animal exhibits, speaking with zoo keepers, and watching outdoor animal training sessions. Each camper will be asked daily wellness questions as well as a daily touchless temperature check.

Campers will practice social distancing and had sanitizer will be available.

Camp BioPark has the following available session:

September 28-October 7

October 19-28

November 2-16

Additional information on available classes and registration can be found on the City of Albuquerque’s website.

