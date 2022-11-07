ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is offering a special discount on Veterans Day. The BioPark will offer $1 admission to veterans, active duty personnel, and up to five family members on Veterans Day for either the zoo, aquarium, or botanic garden.
The discounted tickets will be available at the gate, but you do need to show a valid military or veteran ID card. If you buy your tickets online, make sure to select “Veterans and Active Duty” for November 11.