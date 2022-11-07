ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is offering a special discount on Veterans Day. The BioPark will offer $1 admission to veterans, active duty personnel, and up to five family members on Veterans Day for either the zoo, aquarium, or botanic garden.

Story continues below:

The discounted tickets will be available at the gate, but you do need to show a valid military or veteran ID card. If you buy your tickets online, make sure to select “Veterans and Active Duty” for November 11.