ABQ BioPark named one of best botanical gardens in US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Travel Channel has named the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens as one of the 12 best botanical gardens in the United States. The garden’s 36 acres and paths were complimented as well as the Japanese and children’s garden with a special mention of the topiary dragon. Those wanting to visit the garden can go Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The other 11 best botanical gardens in the U.S. are:
- Missouri Botanical Garden, St. Louis
- Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, Richmond, VA
- Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens, Columbus, OH
- Desert Botanical Garden, Phoenix
- United States Botanic Garden, Washington, DC
- San Francisco Botanical Garden, San Francisco
- Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
- New York Botanical Garden, New York City
- Chicago Botanic Garden, Glencoe, IL
- Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, Coral Gables, FL
- Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden, Dallas