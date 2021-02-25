ABQ BioPark named one of best botanical gardens in US

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city and county are working together to better tackle the problem of illegal dumping. Each year they clean up more than 1,200 tons of illegally dumped trash but they say it's gotten worse during the pandemic.

Anything from abandoned cars to household trash. Officials say fixing the problem will be a team effort. "It's going to take help of the residents and that's really what we want to do with all of this awareness. At Solid Waste, we have really been doing a lot to keep Burque clean awareness and Burque extends to everywhere in the outlying areas of the county and includes every one of our council districts," said Matthew Whelan, director of the Solid Waste Department.