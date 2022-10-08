ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The ABQ BioPark has moved many of its birds indoors to protect them from avian influenza. BioPark officials say none of their birds are showing any disease symptoms.

However,y they are keeping them inside or covering their exhibits to prevent them from contact with infected birds. Waterfowl like ducks, geese, and swans are at the greatest risk. However, the viral infection can affect other birds too.

This is the second time this year the BioPark has moved the birds inside over avian flu concerns. BioPark officials are advising people to not handle dead or sick birds