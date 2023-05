ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Biopark is celebrating the birthday of one of its animals. Mayhem, a North American River Otter, turned nine years old on Friday and she got a special “Cinco de Mayhem” celebration.

She and the other otters, Chaos and Dixon, got to snack on a special birthday menu that included Jello “salsa” with fish treats, pumpkin puree “tortilla chips”, an ice block “pinata” and some fish tacos with ice “tortilla” shells.