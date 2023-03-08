ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The two lions, Kenya and Dixie, who recently left the ABQ BioPark Zoo have arrived at their new home in the zoo in Abilene, Texas. Their new home will give the lions more room to roam. Zoo staff in Abilene say the lions are doing well and are settling in.

The ABQ BioPark is working on renovating its Catwalk area and says it will have a suitable habitat for lions in the future. Millions of dollars have been invested to create homes for the ABQ BioPark snow leopards and the Malayan tiger. Those exhibits will open later this year.

“Kenya and Dixie are among the most popular animals among staff and guests,” said ABQ BioPark Director Stephanie Stowell. “We will miss them, but we know they will receive excellent care in their new home. We’re looking forward to upcoming expansions at the BioPark that will benefit future lions and enable our park to be a leader in lion conservation and care.”