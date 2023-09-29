ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark reports that Sam the laughing gull has died. The 27-year-old bird was a rescue who was unable to fly due to a wing injury.

He had been at the ABQ BioPark Aquarium since 1999 and was believed to be among the oldest in his species. According to an ABQ BioPark Facebook post, Sam chose to live right at the banks of the ray pool known as “Shallows and Shoals” at the main entrance to the aquarium. They say he was always there to greet guests as they headed toward the main tunnel to the underwater portion of the aquarium.

The median life expectancy for a laughing gull is less than 20 years.