ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s that time of the year again! The Albuquerque BioPark and Zoo has been adding to its naughty and nice list.

“This is the fourth year we’ve been doing it,” said Greg Jackson with the BioPark.

It’s a chance to introduce the public to the animals’ behaviors.

“It’s an opportunity for our zookeepers to tell everybody essentially what these animals are doing,” said Jackson.

Some animals showcased this year include Monte, who’s a mountain lion. Monte made the nice list for being cooperative with staff when it comes time for blood draws. Marley, the Macaroni Penguin, was put on the nice list for protecting the nest of new parents, Digit and Killian, from being disturbed.

On the flip side, Sheila, a cockatoo, is on the naughty list because of his need for people to pay attention to him. Clarence, a zebra, is naughty for pushing others away from the hay bale.

It’s fun for the whole community. If you would like to see the full list, you can visit the Albuquerque BioPark and Zoo’s Twitter page here.