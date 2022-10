ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark is inviting the public to join them for International Wolf Week. Starting Saturday, the Biopark will host a wolf awareness day where visitors can learn more about the Mexican Gray Wolf and the park’s wolf conservation efforts.

Representatives from the United States Fish and Wildlife Service will be there as well to talk about recovery. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is included with general admission.