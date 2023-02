ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People can help the Botanic Gardens get a count of migratory birds around the metro. The BioPark is once again participating in the nationwide Great Backyard Bird Count.

Volunteers and community scientists will gather information about the birds and that data will be sent to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. The event is set for February 18 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Botanic Gardens.

Information on the event and what birds you might see is available online.