ABQ BioPark invites guests to dine among the penguins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The ABQ BioPark is inviting the public to dine inside the Penguin Chill exhibit in an exciting upcoming event.

ABQ BioPark Catering will be providing a special dinner on December 7, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Guests will also be able to talk with penguin caregivers, take part in a keeper talk, and participate in a silent auction.

During the event, the menu will include a four-course meal of salmon, clam chowder, and a flourless chocolate torte. Tickets cost $75 per person for lower-level seating or $90 per person for upper-level seating.

Click here to purchase tickets.