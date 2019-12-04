ABQ BioPark introduces two new mountain lions

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is welcoming a couple of new members to its feline family. Two mountain lions will call the zoo their new home. Both mountain lions were rescued from out-of-state. It’s part of a crucial plan to help these animals get a second chance.

Visitors can find a number of interesting and exotic animals at the BioPark, and that number just grew by two. Larabee, a male mountain lion cub, was discovered in a backyard in Nebraska after its mother was found dead. Nebraska Game and Parks officials rescued him and he was transferred to Albuquerque.

Larabee will soon be joined by another mountain lion, 10-year-old Gillin, who was also once a rescue cub and has been at a zoo in Wisconsin. The two mountain lions aren’t the BioPark’s first rescue animals. In fact, the BioPark is a hub in the southwest for facilities to bring animals that have been confiscated or rescued to be cared for.

“We did have the black and white lemur, the American alligator, we have occasionally gotten black bears in,” said Lynn Tupa, zoo manager.

She said they then treat and keep or temporarily hold the animals until the zoo or the organization locates a permanent home for them.

“We always have it go through a quarantine period in our clinic, and our vets can assess the animal and treat it if necessary, and usually, if it’s a rescue, the animals are in need of medical care,” said Tupa.

Right now, there is no timeline on how long Larabee and Gillin will stay at the zoo. Tupa said Larabee is currently acclimating to his new home on the catwalk at the zoo, but Gillin is finishing the quarantine process and should be on exhibit at some point next week.