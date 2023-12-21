ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s not as popular as a Christmas tree, but it’s still a household holiday classic. But what do New Mexicans really know about the poinsettia?

The BioPark is sharing with New Mexicans what they say is one of the most recognized holiday plants in the Western Hemisphere. According to the USDA, more than 70 million poinsettias are grown and sold in the U.S. during the six weeks between Thanksgiving and New Year’s.

Most pictures show bright red leaves but poinsettias come in many vibrant colors. Poinsettias typically grow in tropical forests from Mexico to Guatemala and have deep cultural significance. Click here for more information on the poinsettia.