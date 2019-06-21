ABQ BioPark hosts World Giraffe Day event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s an event worth sticking your neck out for. Friday is World Giraffe Day and visitors to the Albuquerque BioPark can celebrate by visiting the five members of the zoo’s giraffe herd.

Zoo-goers will be able to visit volunteer-led discovery stations for hands-on activities from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday afternoon. The BioPark welcomed its newest addition to the giraffe family, Neelix to the world in January.

The zoo’s other giraffes include Buccaneer, Camilla, Niara, and June. The event is included with regular admission.