ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark’s “On the Rocks” event last weekend had a great turnout. Now, they’ve already planned another one.

The event invited adults, 21 or older, to come to visit the sea exhibits after they closed.

It includes themed drinks and food stations to enjoy while the zoo staff teaches you about the complex lives of different sea creatures.

Food and a drink are included in the price of admission.

The event is scheduled for April 1 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the evening. Tickets cost $60.