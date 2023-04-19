ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There are options this Saturday for people looking to drop off their electronic waste in an environmentally friendly way. To coincide with Earth Day, the ABQ BioPark at the zoo’s parking lot from 8-11 a.m. Those who do can get a dollar off their admission to the zoo or aquarium and botanic garden.

The Santa Ana Star Casino Hotel is also hosting a recycling event between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the casino. They’re teaming up with Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Co. for the event. Various types of electronics including laptops, tablets, stereo equipment, and cell phones will be accepted. While most electronics will be accepted free of charge, some may have a disposal fee. For more information, visit Albuquerque Computer and Electronics Co.’s website or call 505-990-3732.