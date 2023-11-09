ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark is celebrating Veterans Day with special $1 admission on November 11. Veterans and up to five family members with them can get entrance into the BioPark for $1.

“The ABQ BioPark is pleased to offer this special discount to those who have served this country,” ABQ BioPark guest experience manager Allyson Zahm said. A valid military or veteran’s ID card is required. The special admission is valid for a one-time use at the ABQ Zoo or Aquarium and Botanic Garden.