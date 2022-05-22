ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico BioPark Society and Canteen Brewhouse are working together to prevent the extinction of turtles. They held the Drink Beer, Save Turtles event Saturday at the brewhouse.

Canteen released a Low ‘n Slow Pale Ale for the occasion and matching merchandise. Proceeds from the sales of both will go to the BioPark Society and the Turtle Survival Alliance. “We’re supporting their mission to have zero turtle extinctions in the next century, which is a big ask,” said Allyson Zahm from the ABQ BioPark. “Turtles around the world are facing lots of threats and we really want to stop this extinction in its tracks.”

The best part of the event was the BioPark brought turtles to the Canteen Brewhouse for everyone to enjoy.