ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is being recognized for its exceptional care for its animal residents. The center has received a certified seal of approval from American Humane based on the animals’ health and housing, social interactions with handlers, and protocols for medical care.

The certification involved third-party reviews to verify the welfare of the animals. American Humane says the designation helps reassure the public that the ABQ BioPark maintains a high level of care for its animals.

“ABQ BioPark’s commitment to animal conservation both locally and globally is commendable. I am pleased to announce that it has earned the American Humane Certified™ certification for excellence. And that means visitors will know that the Park has met American Humane’s high standards for care, and the animals receive the love and compassion they deserve,” said Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane.

“Each and every day the dedicated professionals at the ABQ BioPark provide the very highest quality of care to the animals across all BioPark facilities,” said Stephanie Stowell, BioPark director. “This designation by American Humane is yet another way for us to measure the high standard of care provided to the animals that call the BioPark home and that serve as ambassadors for the conservation work that drives us all.”

