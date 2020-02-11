ABQ BioPark encourages bird watchers to participate in Great Backyard Bird Count

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is looking for volunteers to help contribute to nationwide bird research by observing local birds. The BioPark is asking citizen scientists to take part in the 23rd annual Great Backyard Bird Count.

This free event will take place at the Botanic Garden on February 15 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Great Backyard Bird Count helps to create a real-time snapshot of local bird populations.

Bird watchers of all ages are encouraged to count birds and report their sightings online. The data collected will be given to the Cornell Lab of Ornithology which will then be compiled with data from around the world.

“This is your chance to let your inner scientist come out for a good cause,” said Botanic Garden Education Coordinator Estrellita Romero. “The ABQ BioPark is proud to once again take part in this international event, which helps researchers learn more about how birds are doing across the world and how we can protect them.”

There is no pre-registration required for this event. Volunteers are asked to meet tour guides in front of the Botanic Garden at 8:30 a.m.

The ABQ BioPark has a list of bird species that can be seen at the BioPark.