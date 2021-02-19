BioPark helping endangered sea turtles from cold weather in Texas

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Texas’ freezing weather has not only affected people. Sea turtles off the Gulf Coast are being rescued from the cold weather and waters. To help, the Albuquerque BioPark and the New Mexico BioPark Society are donating to the Association of Zoo and Aquariums.

According to a BioPark Facebook post, the ABQ BioPark and the New Mexico BioPark Society are donating $2,000 to the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Saving Animals From Extinction fund to assist in the efforts and another $2,000 to the AZA employee assistance fund, which will help animal caregivers.

Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at the South Padre Island Convention Center on South Padre Island, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

South Padre Island’s Sea Turtle, Inc. employees and volunteers move rescued Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp’s ridley sea turtles out of the back of a pickup truck Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, after thousands suffer from cold stun due to several days of freezing temperatures in the waters off South Padre Island, Texas. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

A volunteer gently transports cold stunned sea turtles Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 into the recovery area at the South Padre Island Convention Center on South Padre Island. (Miguel Roberts/The Brownsville Herald via AP)

In the same Facebook post, a sea turtle’s body temperature is determined by its environment and cold stunning happens when turtles are exposed to water cooler than 50 degrees for extended periods of time. The BioPark says this causes their heart rate and circulation to slow, and then turtles become lethargic and can’t swim. They say cold-stunned turtles float to the water’s surface and can wash ashore and if not rescued quickly, can die of shock, predation, or trauma from a boat strike.

To donate, visit aza.org/donate-to-aza.