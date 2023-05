ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has highlighted Blue Iguanas all week in celebration of Grand Cayman Blue Iguana Day. As part of the week, the BioPark donated $3,000 to the photogenic lizards.

The money came from the behind-the-scenes reptile tours offered at the park. The BiPpark is funding a hatchling center at the Blue Iguana Conservation Center in the Cayman Islands.