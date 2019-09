ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Solar parking structures at the Albuquerque BioPark are now up and running.

The two zoo structures will offset 30% of energy used, bringing the city one step closer to its goal of running on 100% renewable energy.

The aquarium and botanical garden structure will offset 15% of energy used, reducing carbon emissions at the site by 2.5 tons every year.