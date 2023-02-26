ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark has announced that it will close early Sunday, Feb. 26, due to inclement weather. The ABQ BioPark Zoo, Aquarium, and Botanic Garden will all be closed as a dust storm moves through Albuquerque.

KRWE News 13’s meteorologist, Eric DoBroka, says “near hurricane-force wind gusts (65-70+ mph) are once again in store for areas from the Sandia/Manzano mountains southward into the south central mountains. So plan accordingly this afternoon with rapidly falling temperatures, some lighter rain and snow showers, and cold wind chills values.” His full morning forecast on Sunday, Feb. 26 details the conditions leading to this storm.

For more information regarding the ABQ BioPark’s regular hours visit cabq.gov.