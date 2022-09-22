ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thursday was World Rhino Day and it brought visitors out to the ABQ Biopark to meet the two rhinos who live there. “I feel like a lot of people see these animals at the zoo and they don’t understand that out in the wild they’re endangered, it’s not a safe space for them. They see them here and they think “oh we’re always going to have them but in actuality, all species of rhino are endangered, outside of the zoo. We need to take care of these animals so they can survive,” said Chris Cutter, post-grad.

The zoo gave educational lessons about the rhinos along with having life-size rhino statues so kids could get up close and compare sizes.