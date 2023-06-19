ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is inviting the public to learn more about bees, butterflies, and other creatures that pollinate flowers. To commemorate National Pollinator Week, the BioPark will host a special event on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Botanic Garden.

There will be discovery stations on hand, and visitors will be able to make their own seed ball and bird feeder. More information is available on the ABQ BioPark website.