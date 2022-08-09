ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –The ABQ BioPark is bringing back its in-person program ‘Discover the BioPark’ which teaches students science in a new fun way.

The ABQ BioPark did not stop offering kids programs while dealing with the pandemic, instead, they offered virtual programs. Although they have been successful they are glad they can bring back the in-person programs.

“These Programs are a way for teachers and students to enhance their knowledge, they are 45 minutes in length and it does involve hands-on activities as well as meeting some of their own animal ambassadors” explained Bethany Dunn, schools and youth programs coordinator.

This program is also available for homeschool students. However, they do require a 10-person minimum per group. To schedule a field trip or for the BioPark to visit your classroom email discoverbiopark@cabq.gov.