ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Baby Bulan the Orangutan had his first medical exam a little more than two months since Sarah the Orangutan gave birth to him. Like a human, Bulan got a checkup and his first shot.

ABQ Biopark veterinarians were able to do the checkup a little earlier than they normally would. “A lot of times we’re not able to give young orangutans their vaccine since they’re with their mom but Sarah has a really great relationship with the keepers. So we’re able to separate Bulan out for a brief period of time,” said Dr. Carol Bradford, Senior Veterinarian.

They also weigh Bulan, he weighed five pounds. The exam lasted only a few minutes.